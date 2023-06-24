Carley Strand, one of the three valedictorians of the Challis High School class of 2023, delivered her valedictory address on May 25. Strand is headed to Portland State for college on a track scholarship.
Wiley Turek plays a guitar he made for his senior project during the Challis High School graduation ceremony. Classmate Aedan Baker played the piano and sang. The two performed “Let it Be.” Turek was one of three valedictorians from the class of 2023.
Three Challis High School 2023 graduates ended their high school careers in a tie for the top grades in their class.
The three, who’ve been classmates in Challis since kindergarten, were all honored as valedictorians and each delivered a speech during the May 25 commencement ceremony.
Carley Strand clipped along in her address. She singled out her dad, Iver Strand, who she said is “the biggest influence in my life.” How many dads would make room in their construction shop for an indoor pole vault pit, let alone create the runway by hand, she wondered aloud. “You’re the GOAT, dad,” Strand said.
She told her classmates that obstacles aren’t a big deal. “If something stands in your way, move it,” Strand said.
Ali Rembelski thanked her family, friends, teachers and coaches for their support during her school years.
Some people say high school is the best time in someone’s life, she noted, but “I think we should try to make the next time in our lives the best.”
Wiley Turek pointed out how many of his fellow graduates had been in his class for 13 years. “We’ve been through a lot as a class.”
Salutatorian Emmy Webb thanked her classmates for welcoming her, a new student to Challis High School, for her final year of high school. Webb admitted it was hard to move to a new school for her senior year “but I wouldn’t have traded this year for anything in the world.” She urged CHS students to “continue to be kind to the new kid.”
Similar words were spoken by graduate Leo Nelson who delivered the closing remarks.
Nelson said he moved to Challis at the start of eighth grade. “Being stubborn, I had not planned on making any friends or meeting anyone,” Nelson said. “That didn’t work.”
“I ask you to be kind to other new kids in Challis,” Nelson said.
Introducing the guest speaker — who doubles as his mom — senior Hoak Corgatelli said Jennifer Piva “has been a role model and taught us to give our all.”
Piva told the 16 graduates they are “an amazing group of young men and women.” She shared specific memories and singled out each teen on the stage for a brief kudo.
The class of 2023 is a “diverse, talented class,” Piva said. The students are “fiercely independent, some are outspoken and there’s no stopping them.”
Piva urged the students to set their sights high and to realize that they will experience setbacks from which they’ll recover. “They’re only failures if you don’t learn from them,” she said.
She told them to use their time to the best of their ability and to make good choices, but also to take chances, dream big and enjoy the little things in life. “The simple joys in life make the best memories.”
“Be bold. Be confident. Stay true to yourself,” Piva said.
“Go do you,” were her parting words to the students.
Perhaps that’s why they each donned a pair of sunglasses as they exited the gym once the ceremony ended. Or maybe that was a nod to the 1986 hit by Timbuk3, “The Future’s So Bright I Gotta Wear Shades.”
