Seven new members were inducted into the Leah O’Keefe chapter of the National Honor Society at Challis High School on Nov. 11.
Members must be students in good standing who display the characteristics of leadership, scholarship, character and service. Members must maintain a 3.5 grade point average, perform two hours of community service individually and do group service projects. NHS members hold a canned food drive, host a Read Across America Day celebration and dye eggs for the Challis Easter egg hunt.
Olivia Farr is the chapter president. Vice President is Austyn Erickson.
The induction ceremony was sponsored by the Custer County Farm Bureau.