Challis Masons honored four Challis School District employees at the celebration of excellence program.
The four honorees were chosen by school officials “for their outstanding work,” Mason Doug Hammond said.
Erika Cotant was chosen teacher of the year at Challis Elementary School. Brityn Smith received that honor at Challis Junior-Senior High School.
Kerri Evans is the classified instructional employee of the year. The classified district employee of the year award was given to Shanna Lammers.
Masons also presented gift certificates to the winners of the reading program for elementary students that’s designed to encourage children to read more. Students read books throughout the year. For each approved book, a student’s name is entered into a drawing. Three names are drawn at the end of the year — one from a student in grades K-2, one from a student in grades 3 and 4 and the third name is a student in grades 5 or 6.
The winners get a gift certificate that can be used toward the purchase of a bicycle.
Rachel Sugden won the K-2 drawing. Malcolm Smith won the drawing for third-and fourth-graders. John Brownfield won the fifth- and sixth-grade drawing.