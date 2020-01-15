Challis School Board members decided to change their regular monthly meeting date to the second Tuesday of every month at 5 p.m. The new date and time takes effect in February.
Trustee Trish Farr said pushing back the meeting start by half an hour, from the board’s previous starting time of 4:30 p.m., would be advantageous to district patrons. She said it allows a bigger window for parents to come to board meetings without missing work.
“Even if they’re a few minutes late they might still come in more,” Farr said.
The selection of Tuesday came after board members eliminated all other days. Brett Plummer said “just no Mondays.” They eliminated Thursdays because of conflicts with other board members’ schedules. Plummer opened the discussion to the patrons who attended last week’s meeting and the majority said Tuesdays work best for them.
Also last week, board officers were chosen. Plummer will stay in his role as chairman, Farr and Janiel Parkinson will remain co-vice chairwomen.