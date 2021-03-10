The Challis School District will receive more money from a supplemental levy after voters approved the district's request Tuesday.
According to unofficial election results from the Custer County Clerk's Office, 256 voters said they were in favor of paying higher taxes to give the school district $600,000 a year for the next two years. A total of 135 voters said no to the request.
The 391 votes cast Tuesday equal 18.5 percent of the 2,114 registered voters in the school district. Voter turnout was lower this election than in the levy election two years ago. In 2019, turnout was 21.1 percent.
The greatest opposition to the request came in Round Valley 1. A total of 41 people voted against the levy in that precinct, compared to 36 who voted in favor. Stanley precinct voters supported the measure, with 43 people voting in favor and three voting against.
In the Round Valley 2 precinct, 47 people supported the levy and 20 opposed it. Challis precinct voters supported the measure with 62 yes votes and 28 no votes. Thirty of the people who voted by absentee ballots supported the request and 14 opposed it. In Clayton, 15 people voted for the levy with 13 opposed. In Sunol, 23 people supported the levy while 16 opposed it.
Custer County commissioners are scheduled to canvass the votes during a special meeting on March 12. After that action, vote totals are considered official.