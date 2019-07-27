Challis Elementary School received a $10,299 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's fresh fruit and vegetable program.
Challis is one of 124 Idaho schools to receive the grant. Schools with high enrollments in the free and reduced-cost meals are given priority for the program, helping guarantee that the program benefits children who generally have fewer opportunities to eat fresh fruit and vegetables.
Schools are reimbursed for providing fruits and vegetables to all students at various times throughout the school day.