Challis students will see a 5 cent increase for breakfast and lunch next year, after school board members approved the increase at their July 14 meeting.
District Food Service Director Sarah Jones said in a separate interview the increase was needed because state officials have been trying to make meal prices across the state comparable, meaning many districts had to increase their prices.
The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in an increase in food and materials costs, too. The pandemic forced Jones and her staff to use more packaging last semester because meals were to-go, not served in buildings. It appears food prices will remain higher for the foreseeable future, she said.
“We’re going to have different challenges next year,” Jones said. “We’re still figuring it out.”
The coronavirus also affects the free and reduced lunch program, Jones said. State officials are trying to focus more on kids who actually need free or lower-cost meals, by requiring local districts to make sure students qualify for those meal plans. Jones recently sent out applications for reduced-price lunches. Families can return those forms to the school district for review.
School board members indicated they want to hold in-person classes this fall. Board members did acknowledge that some students and parents might not feel safe returning to school because of the coronavirus. Jones said if that’s the case, most likely she and her cooks will continue to offer the drive-up meal option implemented when remote learning began last spring.