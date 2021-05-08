science fair winners 5.6

Winners in the Challis Elementary School science fair are shown with their awards. In the back row are Jayden Andrews, Jaden Shanafelt, Callie Jones, Suzy Lloyd, Danika Wolfenbarger and Cyzer Zollinger. In the front row are Laramy Sigsby, Seth Taylor, Madeline Smith, Traeger Lammers, John Brownfield, Cedar Webster and Emma Westergard.

Challis students in grades 4 through 6 participated in the science fair held April 22.

Four overall winners were determined, one in each contest category.

Jaden Shanafelt, a sixth-grader, won the overall life science award. The overall earth science award went to Jayden Andrews, a fifth-grader. Fourth-grader Laramy Sigsby’s entry was chose the overall winner in the physical science category. And Seth Taylor, also a fourth-grader, received the overall winner award in the energy category.

Sixth-grade winners were Suzy Lloyd, first; Danika Wolfenbarger, second; and Madeline Smith, third.

Winners in the fifth-grade contest were Traeger Lammers, first; John Brownfield, second; and Callie Jones, third.

Fourth-grade winners were Cedar Webster, first; Cyzer Zollinger, second; and Emma Westergard, third.

Entries were judged by Bj Bryant, Jackie Ingram and Pam Wilson.

