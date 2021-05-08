Challis students in grades 4 through 6 participated in the science fair held April 22.
Four overall winners were determined, one in each contest category.
Jaden Shanafelt, a sixth-grader, won the overall life science award. The overall earth science award went to Jayden Andrews, a fifth-grader. Fourth-grader Laramy Sigsby’s entry was chose the overall winner in the physical science category. And Seth Taylor, also a fourth-grader, received the overall winner award in the energy category.
Sixth-grade winners were Suzy Lloyd, first; Danika Wolfenbarger, second; and Madeline Smith, third.
Winners in the fifth-grade contest were Traeger Lammers, first; John Brownfield, second; and Callie Jones, third.
Fourth-grade winners were Cedar Webster, first; Cyzer Zollinger, second; and Emma Westergard, third.
Entries were judged by Bj Bryant, Jackie Ingram and Pam Wilson.