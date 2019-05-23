Challis Elementary School students in grades 4 through 6 developed science fair projects for the recent school science fair. Each student conducted his or her own experiment, recorded data and analyzed it to see if it helped to answer the guiding question they had developed.
Students in grades 1 through 3 displayed class group projects.
Fourth grade winners were Madeline Smith, first; Aspyn Henk, second; Jaden Shanafelt, third. Fifth grade winners were Cade Bell, first; Jesse Jones, second; Will Whittier, third. Sixth grade winners were Jalie Oerke, first; Carter Herbert, second; Nick Devine, third.
Jayden Shepard, was the overall physical science winner. Taylor Redick won the life science category. Marcy Gregory was tops in general science.