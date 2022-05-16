Winners in the fourth-grade division of the Challis Elementary School science fair were second place Makyia Baldwin, Maddi Morley and Quincy Smith; first place Karsen Shanafelt and Peyton Runnels; third place Sophie Eldridge, Bonny Watson and Tenalee Garpestad. Tucker Corrigan was also a member of the first-place team.
Members of the three teams which won the fifth-grade division of the Challis Elementary School science fair are second place Cyzer Zollinger, Emma Westergard and Trinity Beason; first place Kayla Stebbins, Braden Harwood and Emmett Jones; third place Cedar Webster and Josie Bennetts.
Sixth-grade winners of the Challis science fair were second place Lacey Keeney, Bryant Mitchell and Alex Sariana; first place Jayden Andrews and Kruz Avendano; third place Morgan Maydole, Ryker Spencer and Brianna Sanchez. Gray Schaffer was also a member of the first-place team.
