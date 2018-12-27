Dec. 13 was a big day for members of the senior class at Challis High School — the day of senior presentations.
The project is finished, the paper written and now the presentations made. Students will finish up the semester by turning in their portfolios.
One of the top presenters, Nicholas Dizes, told about the construction of his colonial-style desk and chair. Rowdy Piva talked about the process of making a pair of chaps. Kade Bruno told the audience about his experience making a pair of chinks and Savannah Moore described her work making horse tack.
The final results put Moore in first, Dizes second and Piva third. They each received a cash prize.
This year’s projects were, as usual, quite varied. The students are allowed to do a project on almost anything that they are excited about as long as they get their letter of intent approved by the senior project committee, senior project adviser Debbie Sheppeard said. This year there were several leather-working projects, quite a few involved carpentry and woodwork, and there seems to always be a car or two worked on. Other projects included silver jewelry making, survival pack creation and learning to pack mules and horses.
Several projects benefited the school or the community. Students did projects that helped Challis High School sports teams, Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuary and a food drive.
Mitchell Cotant did a great job in making a coffee table and an end table that he raffled off, the proceeds going to a new program at the elementary school — Money for Meals. It will help students who are struggling to have consistent, healthy meals. Cotant raised more than $1,000 to help start the program.
Mari Ramirez gave of her time and talents as she crocheted about 50 chemo caps to donate to Steele Memorial Medical Center. She logged about 125 hours on the caps. She had a variety of colors and three or four different designs. She enjoyed junior high crochet projects, had a desire to help cancer patients and decided the caps were a great opportunity to combine the two. After completing her hats, she contacted hospital officials to arrange for delivery. They were happy to receive them and called the school to compliment Ramirez.
All the students did a great job and learned from their efforts and experiences, Sheppeard said. Some have found new hobbies or career opportunities. Students who work hard and make the effort can gain a lot from this experience and have something to be proud of for years to come, she said.