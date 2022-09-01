Two dozen youngsters are enrolled in kindergarten in Challis this year, the second straight year the school district has offered a full-day kindergarten option to parents.

Superintendent Lani Rembelski said parents can send their kindergartners to either the full-day class or a half-day morning session. The half-day session runs from 8:15 to 11:15 a.m. and the full-day students are in school the same hours as other students — 8:15 a.m. until 4:15 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you