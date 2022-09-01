Two dozen youngsters are enrolled in kindergarten in Challis this year, the second straight year the school district has offered a full-day kindergarten option to parents.
Superintendent Lani Rembelski said parents can send their kindergartners to either the full-day class or a half-day morning session. The half-day session runs from 8:15 to 11:15 a.m. and the full-day students are in school the same hours as other students — 8:15 a.m. until 4:15 p.m.
While 24 kindergartners is a good-sized class, it’s smaller than last year’s kindergarten class of 32, Rembelski said. One teacher and a title 1 teacher are in the kindergarten classroom.
Classes got underway in Challis and Stanley on Aug. 29. Enrollment is about the same as last year — 330 students. That includes 23 in Stanley. Last year enrollment in Stanley boomed, following some families’ decision to stay in Stanley year-round instead of only seasonally, spurred by coronavirus and remote education schedules that were in effect for much of the 2020-21 school year.
With Stanley’s enrollment more than doubling last year, additional teachers were hired and now there are two full-time teachers, one part-time teacher and a full-time paraprofessional in Stanley. It’s an exciting time for the Stanley educators, Rembelski said.
Rembelski said a new program is in place for first through fifth-graders, Launchpad, offered through the Idaho Digital Learning Alliance. It’s a reading intervention program. Students use iPads to communicate with an online teacher who works in tandem with their classroom teacher.
“We’re really excited about it,” she said. It’s personalized for each student to focus on areas a student might need extra help with or to help a proficient student accelerate even more quickly. The program will expand to kindergarten students in the second semester of this school year, she said.
The digital alliance has a similar math program that Rembelski and other school officials are considering adopting for next year.
Challis High School football players have teamed up with Mackay High School players to field a full team this fall. Mackay Superintendent Susan Buescher said last month that her school would need to coordinate with another school in order to have a team because not enough students wanted to play this fall. Rembelski said just nine Challis students signed up for football, leaving them short as well, so combining the teams made sense.
One game is scheduled in Mackay, on Sept. 9 against Clark County. The team plays in Challis on Sept. 30 and Oct. 7.