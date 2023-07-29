Snow, cold and wet didn’t dampen the spirt of the outdoor school trip for Challis fifth-grade students earlier this spring.
This year’s wet spring resulted in changes for the outdoor school, held at Idaho BaseCamp on Trail Creek Road, teacher Stephanie Strand told school board members earlier this month. But camp personnel changed the curriculum a bit to work around the snow and mud.
Challis students were the first group hosted this spring at the outdoor school, Strand said. Camp personnel plowed some of the upper areas of the grounds, but the river bottom was very snowy. Most years, students spend a lot of time at the river bottom, she said, but not this year.
The three students who spoke to school board members clearly enjoyed the trip.
Malcolm Smith told trustees he and his classmates got to snowshoe. “I was pretty excited to do it,” he said. “We were the first group to do snowshoeing.”
Malcolm said the games they got to play during free time were also fun.
Peyton Runnels said her favorite part of the program was the morning mindfulness sessions. She and other students practiced yoga and breathing techniques, she said.
Quincy Smith’s favorite part of the program were the trust activities. Students were blindfolded and placed their hands on the shoulders of a classmate and they all walked to a campfire before roasting marshmallows, she said.
Because more programs had to be inside this year than some years, Strand said a lot of focus was placed on trust activities versus outdoor activities.
The cold weather did make one chore less fun, the students agreed — washing dishes. Their hands got pretty cold doing that task.
Strand and the students thanked the board members for again allowing Challis students to participate in the outdoor school, a program they’ve approved for many years.
Strand also told trustees about another outdoor program Challis Elementary has been approved for this fall — the Yellowstone Expedition trip.
Sixth-graders are preparing for the five-day excursion set for Sept. 18-22. Those dates are earlier than usual, Strand said. This is just the third time since 2014 that Challis has been invited for the five-day session, she said. Usually the trip is a three-day weekend venture. Schools are chosen through a lottery system, she said, but Challis has been lucky every year, in part because they are willing to attend either the five-day or three-day session. Not all schools have that flexibility, Strand said.
Board members approved the 2023 trip to Yellowstone National Park. Strand said students are already raising money to pay for the trip and will do more fundraising once school starts next month.
