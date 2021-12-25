Challis choir student Jayden Hill and his fellow junior high singers joined their high school counterparts for a rendition of “Ode to Joy” at last week’s Christmas concert in the middle school auditorium.
Challis choir and band students lit up the middle school auditorium with bright lights and Christmas songs last week. For the final song of the night, the Challis high school band banged out "Carol of the Bells."
Bouncing between songs like “Ode to Joy” and more contemporary hits like “That’s Christmas to Me,” Challis choir and band students made sure their holiday concert satisfied everyone last Wednesday.
Jeanice Peterson, whose sophomore son Cameron plays the clarinet, said the song she enjoyed the most was “Carol of the Bells.” It’s one of her holiday favorites, she said, and it was great to see Cameron help bring it to life in the middle school auditorium.
After beginning the show on a peaceful note with “O Come All Ye Faithful,” the choir sped it up a little with “Run Run Rudolph.” To get people bouncing in their seats, 13-year-old Clay Haeberle left his spot amongst the choir to bang on a drum set. The red wreath placed on the bass drum, with matching red lights, never stopped thumping while the choir sang about the red-nosed reindeer.
After the choir sang, the band took the stage, but they needed a moment to warm up. Band Director Arlene Nelson said cold instruments made bad music, so the band blasted and banged out a few notes to shake off any frost.
As students played and sang, the packed house paid avid attention. A few people had their phones out to record the performance, but for the most part people attendance sat back and enjoyed the show.