Challis Elementary School students who show growth on their quarterly Istation benchmark tests get to stand before their assembled schoolmates upon a warship and receive recognition for their accomplishment.
Superintendent Lani Rembelski and music teacher Brityn Smith said the Viking ship was built to encourage students toward better test scores. Smith and Rembelski said their goal is to promote a happy learning environment by rewarding students who put in the effort. This is where the warship comes in. It is one more way teachers can promote progress on test scores. Smith and Rembelski said it doesn’t matter how much growth kids achieve on their math and reading benchmark tests, just showing improvement earns a student a seat on the ship.
“It’s a fun way to recognize their work,” Smith said.
Shanna Lammers, the elementary school secretary, attested to the boat’s effectiveness at getting kids amped up to learn. When Lammers and students saw it for the first time, she could tell “they were very excited to get on the ship.”
Supplies for the wooden ship were donated by Allied Builders Supply, Rembelski said. Little Viking Booster Club President Brandi Bennetts recruited help from club member Paige Cahoon. Cahoon designed the ship and worked with Allied employees to get the materials, Smith said. Smith cut the wood for the vessel and painted it, which Smith said she “had to give a shout out for.”
According to Rembelski, the ship will appear after the next round of Istation testing in January.
The benchmark tests are used to establish data that show which students understand what they’re learning and which students need extra help, Rembelski said. The first test was given to kindergartners through sixth-graders two weeks into the school year, Rembelski said, to establish a baseline. The students who moved past their baseline got to hop aboard the Viking ship.