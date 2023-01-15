Challis middle and high school students learned about electricity during a STEAM day program put on by Steve Dahl, owner of Computer Zen in Salmon.

“The kids had a great time,” Dahl said. After explaining to students how electricity is created, he had them “explore how our nervous system uses chemical and electrical energy to communicate.”


