Fourth-grade science fair winners at Challis Elementary School were, from left, Taylor Jones, Paityn Thurber and Colton Franks. They placed second, along with teammate Cody Parker. First-place winners Brixon Piva, Lilly Phelps, Lexi Pierson and Blake Windsor are in the center. Next are second-place winners Pazli Myers, Krayton Cutler, Wade Zerga and Rachel Sugden.
Winners in the fifth-grade division of the Challis science fair were, from left, MaKyia Baldwin and Maggie Savage, second; Quincy Smith, first; Peyton Runnels, Karsen Shanafelt and Tucker Corrigan, third.
Winners of the sixth-grade science fair at Challis Elementary School were, from left, Emarie Thayn and Emma Westergard, second; Emily Bryant and Kayla Stebbins, first; and Josie Bennetts, third. Bennetts' partner, Cedar Webster, is not pictured.
Fourth-grade science fair winners at Challis Elementary School were, from left, Taylor Jones, Paityn Thurber and Colton Franks. They placed second, along with teammate Cody Parker. First-place winners Brixon Piva, Lilly Phelps, Lexi Pierson and Blake Windsor are in the center. Next are second-place winners Pazli Myers, Krayton Cutler, Wade Zerga and Rachel Sugden.
Winners in the fifth-grade division of the Challis science fair were, from left, MaKyia Baldwin and Maggie Savage, second; Quincy Smith, first; Peyton Runnels, Karsen Shanafelt and Tucker Corrigan, third.
Winners of the sixth-grade science fair at Challis Elementary School were, from left, Emarie Thayn and Emma Westergard, second; Emily Bryant and Kayla Stebbins, first; and Josie Bennetts, third. Bennetts' partner, Cedar Webster, is not pictured.
Challis Elementary School students participated in a science fair on May 2.
Students in kindergarten through third grades did a single project as a class. Fourth- through sixth-graders worked as small groups on their projects. Three groups were declared winners in each of the upper grades.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.