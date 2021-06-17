For $95,000 a year, plus a mileage reimbursement when she uses her auto to conduct official school business outside the district, Lani Rembelski will continue to work as the Challis schools superintendent and elementary school principal.
School board members extended Rembelski’s contract after an executive session at their June 9 meeting. The superintendent’s contract lasts for two years but can be negotiated annually.
Rembelski first got the dual role of superintendent and principal in 2018 at a salary of $75,000 a year.
Kari Alexander is leaving her post as the secondary schools principal to teach third-grade students in the fall. Rembelski told board members five people have applied for the principal’s post and she’d interviewed three of them as of June 9.