Idaho teens are reporting increased thoughts of suicide and feelings of hopelessness, and Challis school board member Kate Taylor said teachers need to be prepared.
Taylor, who is grant manager at the Challis Area Health Center, helped facilitate a training session on suicide prevention with the Center for Hope from Idaho Falls. The recovery center specializes in behavioral health challenges, such as suicide and substance abuse. Taylor said their expertise is especially needed now.
“You do training on what you see the trending needs are,” Taylor said. “If it were an opioid problem that’s what the training would be for.”
In a 2019 youth risk behavior study, about 22 percent of Idaho students said they seriously considered attempting suicide, up from about 14 percent in 2009. In addition, 39 percent of students said they were experiencing feelings of sadness and hopelessness in last year’s survey, the highest reported percentage in a decade.
It’s important to get teachers effective training to deal with these trends, Taylor said. Mental health training for teachers is lacking in Idaho schools, much to the detriment of students.
The program used by the Center for Hope trainers was approved by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, which sets the standards for mental health education. The Idaho Millennium Fund, which is an endowment usually used to educate teens about underage drug use, paid for the training, Taylor said.