Seven members of the Challis academic team competed at the March 14 East Idaho regional science bowl competition sponsored and organized by INL.
The tournament featured 24 teams competing to win a trip to the National Science Bowl in Washington, D.C.
The team from Challis had a fun day but didn’t notch any victories. They had matches against Butte County, West Jefferson, Soda Springs and West Side.
Senior and team captain, Riley Shaw, was selected to the Class C regional all-star team. He received a medal for that honor.
The prior week the team members competed in the district contest in Mackay against teams from the host school, Butte County, West Jefferson and Ririe. At districts, Challis beat Butte A by a score of 65-55. In the second round Challis was edged out by Ririe A by a score of 35-30. The final round brought Challis up against the eventual district champion Mackay. Mackay won 160-35.