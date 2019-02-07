The Challis High School academic team hosted a 10-team tournament last week.
Challis fielded two teams which competed against teams from Mackay, Arco, Ririe and West Jefferson.
The Challis A team — Riley Shaw, Nicholas Dizes, Ross Sheppeard, Garrett Millick and Mitchell Cotant — went 3-0 on the day. The boys defeated West Jefferson A 15-10 and West Jefferson B 30-15. In double overtime, Challis A beat Arco 65-60.
Members of the Challis B team — Jamie Spence, Austin Anderson, Kelli Ann Strand, Jessi Farr and Emilio Tamayo — defeated West Jefferson C 25-5. Challis B tied with Mackay B 40-40 and lost to West Jefferson A 40-20.
The academic team travels to a Feb. 13 meet at Mackay High School.