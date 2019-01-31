The Challis High School Academic Team opened its season at a Jan. 23 meet in Ririe.
The Vikings team faced Ririe Team A. The first half was a little rocky, but the team came back in the second half with several correct answers. Challis lost the contest by a small margin.
Challis then squared off against a Mackay team. The Vikings came out strong in the first half, but Mackay surged in the second half to get the win.
The Vikings came out on top in their third match of the day, against another Mackay team. The Vikings were more relaxed and correctly answered several questions.
Challis competes three more times before the regional competition, hosted by Idaho National Laboratory and held in Idaho Falls later this year.