New members of the Challis National Honor Society show off their certificates at the recent induction ceremony. NHS Adviser Debbie Sheppeard is in the back row, second from left. Students in the back row are, from left, Cooper Erickson, chapter President Ross Sheppeard, Ashley Hancock, Austin Ollar, Jaylyn VanSchoiack, Austin Anderson, Charles Bullock, Mitchell Cotant and chapter Secretary Nicholas Dizes. Seated are Riley Shaw, Kingston Anderson, Tessa Gregory, Emma Lloyd, Jessi Farr, Jazmine Rivera, Zoe D’Orazio and chapter Vice President Savannah Moore.

 Lori Gregory photo

Eleven Challis High School students were inducted into the Leah O’Keefe chapter of the National Honor Society in a Nov. 13 ceremony.

In Challis, juniors and seniors are eligible to become NHS members. Applicants must have a GPA of at least 3.5. A faculty council reviews applications based on the four qualities deemed vital by the honor society — scholarship, leadership, character and service.

New members are Ashley Hancock, Austin Ollar, Jaylyn VanSchoiack, Austin Anderson, Charles Bullock, Kingston Anderson, Tessa Gregory, Emma Lloyd, Jessi Farr, Jazmine Rivera and Zoe D’Orazio.

NHS President Ross Sheppeard shared the history of the society and the local chapter. New members each shared a quote, signed the membership journal and received certificates. The induction included a banquet hosted by Custer County Farm Bureau.

