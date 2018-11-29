Eleven Challis High School students were inducted into the Leah O’Keefe chapter of the National Honor Society in a Nov. 13 ceremony.
In Challis, juniors and seniors are eligible to become NHS members. Applicants must have a GPA of at least 3.5. A faculty council reviews applications based on the four qualities deemed vital by the honor society — scholarship, leadership, character and service.
New members are Ashley Hancock, Austin Ollar, Jaylyn VanSchoiack, Austin Anderson, Charles Bullock, Kingston Anderson, Tessa Gregory, Emma Lloyd, Jessi Farr, Jazmine Rivera and Zoe D’Orazio.
NHS President Ross Sheppeard shared the history of the society and the local chapter. New members each shared a quote, signed the membership journal and received certificates. The induction included a banquet hosted by Custer County Farm Bureau.