This year’s recipient of the Custer County Farm Bureau young achiever in agriculture award is Kayce Olson.
Olson is a senior at Challis High School. His parents are Troy and Billie Jo Olson of May.
Olson has grown up learning ranch life at the Circle Pi Ranch in the Pahsimeroi Valley. He’s active in the National FFA Organization and has attended the group’s national conventions, which he said were learning adventures. He competes in high school rodeos — in team roping, calf tying and reining cow horses, but says steer wrestling is his favorite rodeo event. He plans to add saddle bronc riding to his rodeo repertoire this spring.
Olson’s favorite classes are any taught by Tom Coates, especially if has anything to do with agriculture, animals or welding. Olson plans to study machining and welding at a Nampa college after he graduates.
According to a Farm Bureau news release, Olson strives to excel and complete the job, whether he’s vaccinating cattle, irrigating hay, operating equipment, welding, branding or doing mechanical work.
“He’s willing and able to help with anything and enjoys the work and the ranching way of life,” the release states.
The Farm Bureau presents the young achiever award to recognize a youth’s interest in and dedication to agriculture, with the hope of encouraging the recipient to continue a life in agriculture. Agriculture faces challenges and the innovation, education, progressiveness, intelligence, energy and determination of young people are needed to ensure the future of ag, the release states.