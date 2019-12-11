Challis High School seniors demonstrate their talents at the senior showcase today at the high school.
The 23 seniors set up informational booths about their senior projects in the school gym for public viewing from 1 to 4 p.m. and again from 6 to 7 p.m., following the Challis Elementary School Christmas concert.
Teacher Debbie Sheppeard, who is the senior project committee chairwoman, said students again tackled a big mix of topics for their projects, including rawhide braiding, training wild horses, auto mechanics, woodworking, stone masonry and conducting sports camps.
Four students whose projects are deemed the best make presentations about their efforts beginning at 1:30 p.m.