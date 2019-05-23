There have been seven dropouts at Challis Junior-Senior High School this school year, Student Council President Charlie Bullock told Challis school board members last week. And, he’s been denied a student meeting about it and other issues, he said.
“Denied?” asked board Chairman Brett Plummer. Plummer said it’s his understanding that the student body meeting has been postponed.
Bullock said he wants to discuss school safety and starting a possible mentoring program along the lines of Big Brothers Big Sisters programs in which an older student is paired with a younger one and helps them.
The school board, administrators and school safety committee have been increasing security and discussing ways to do more, Trustee Trish Farr said. If the Challis school district had the money, it would hire school resource officers, but it’s not easy to find funding.
“I could do it for free,” said teacher Damon Burk. “I’m trained.” Burk, a first-year teacher, was at the meeting to ask administrators and trustees to reconsider the non-renewal of his contract and to ask for an executive session with the board to discuss the matter.