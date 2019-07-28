Seven Custer County youths reported they learned about making healthy choices and made new friends at the drug-free youth summit in Coeur d’Alene last month.
Rose Cheff, director of the Custer County Coalition, said the conference was designed to help participants become leaders in their schools and communities “by giving them the tools and the encouragement they need to make their little corners of the world safer and healthier.”
Students worked in groups with youths from other parts of Idaho, allowing them to make new friends and learn about other cultures and communities, Cheff said.
The local students gained valuable coping and leadership tools,” Cheff said. “They will use these skills as they move forward into high school and beyond.”
Challis student Amber Lafeen said she loved the camp, especially the 7 a.m. daily polar plunge, and she made new friends.
Philina Beare of Mackay said she feared she might not be able to keep up with all the excitement and energy her fellow campers exhibited when they first met.
Beare called the speakers “great. They talked about how we needed to make healthy choices and realize that for every action there are consequences.” Beare shared a story about a camp counselor who had been injured in an auto accident shortly before the camp. An impaired driver caused the accident, Beare said.
“She still came to camp because she wanted us kids to know that drug use and abuse doesn’t just affect the user,” Beare said of the counselor.
Besides Beare and Lafeen, other Custer County students who attended were Jessica Lafeen, Emma Shook, Kade Beason, Kanyon Hohnstein and AJ VanSchoiack.