Stanley School students are excited for their upcoming trip to the McCall Outdoor Science School, according to their teacher Ashley Reese, but the COVID-19 pandemic might prevent them from going.
Scheduled for Sept. 27-30, Reese said students in grades 4 through 8 will study math, science and writing in an outdoor setting at the McCall school. The 14 students will study the natural world within the scope of current events and issues, according to Reese. When she took a group of students to the outdoor school a few years ago, they learned about the impact littering has on riverbanks, among other things.
The trip could be canceled because of the COVID-19 plan put in place by Challis school officials. The plan details how the district will respond to the pandemic regarding such things as bus safety, classroom instruction and overnight trips. According to the plan, approval should be given for nonessential trips only if COVID-19 spread conditions are minimal in both Custer County and the area where students and staff will visit. If spread conditions are moderate, only essential trips are allowed under the district’s plan.
As of Tuesday, both Custer County and Valley County, where McCall is located, were in the high rate classification for COVID-19 transmission. Custer County had 17 active cases Monday. The cutoff between moderate and high is 13 cases for Custer, according to Eastern Idaho Public Health metrics.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s case tracker, which Central Health District Public Information Officer Alina Gilmore said is how health officials track cases in Valley County, there were 48 cases there on Tuesday.
All of Idaho is at a high risk of transmission, the case tracker states. Superintendent Rembelski said when State Epidemiologist Dr. Kathryn Turner made a presentation on the pandemic’s status a few weeks ago, the doctor said a spike in case numbers is projected for sometime in October. The original virus spiked in December 2020 in Idaho, but according to Dr. Turner the high transmissibility of the Delta variant will cause a large increase in active cases earlier this fall.
Gilmore advised people be careful when traveling in Idaho. It is not her place to tell Challis school personnel to cancel the McCall trip, but Gilmore said anyone traveling to places with high rates of transmission should follow COVID-19 safety recommendations.
If the trip is canceled, Reese said the decision to cancel will be a coordinated decision between teachers and administrators. If case counts don’t drop next week, Rembelski said they will discuss the possibility of not sending the students to McCall.
Reese said the reward students will get out of the outdoor school is worth the risk. There is a benefit to learning outside the classroom in nature, Reese said, since it gives students the opportunity to study the real world in a tangible and memorable way.