Idaho is receiving just shy of $23 million this year in Secure Rural Schools funds.
Custer County's share is $1.62 million. That comes from $1.43 million associated with the Challis Forest, $189,604 associated with the Sawtooth Forest and $1,003 associated with the Boise Forest.
Idaho County gets the largest piece of the state's payment pie -- $6.34 million, followed by Shoshone County $2.28 million, Elmore County $1.66 million, Valley County $1.64 million, Lemhi County $1.44 million, Clearwater County $1.24 million and Elmore County $1.17 million.
Lewis County gets very little benefit from the program, receiving $4.73 this year. Two other counties receive fairly small distributions. Nez Perce and Ada counties receive $3,018 and $3,260, respectively.
Most Western states receive fairly large payments through the program. Oregon is at the top of the list with $45.6 million. California is getting $32.5 million, followed by Washington $14.6 million, Montana $14.3 million, Colorado $11.9 million, Alaska $10.5 million, Utah $7.6 million, Wyoming $4.4 million and Nevada $3.4 million.
Some states get very small payments, with North Dakota at the bottom of the list at $289. New York receives $17,905; and Maine gets $62,592.
In the early 1900s, as the amount of land in the national forest system grew rapidly, from 56 million acres in 1905 to 172 million acres in 1908, Congress ratified an act to allow the Forest Service to distribute a portion of agency revenues from such things as timber sales, mineral leases, recreation and grazing fees to states and counties that are home to national forests and grasslands. The payments were designed to compensate for potential losses of tax revenue if the land was privately owned. Today the Forest Service manages 193 million acres in the United States.
In 2000 Congress passed a new act designed to stabilize fiscal support for rural county services. In 2021 the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law reauthorized Secure Rural Schools payments through this year.
