A Salmon company was the only qualified firm to submit a bid to repair the roof at Challis High School.
School board members discussed bids for the project at a special Sept. 30 board meeting. Three total bids were submitted, but two of the bidders aren’t certified to do public works projects.
Roof Rescue from Idaho Falls submitted the apparent low bid of $169,000. However, they are not certified for public works projects, which the school building is considered.
The only bid that came from a certified construction company was from Doug O’Myer Construction. The company has a Class B public works license which allows them to take on construction projects with price tags between $50,000 to $600,000. They submitted a bid of $240,000. The insurance appraiser estimated repairs at $70,000.
Challis Superintendent Lani Rembelski said the next step is to get the insurance adjuster and O’Myer to settle on a final price. Once that is done, work can begin on the roof, which according to Rembelski should be complete by November.
The roof was damaged in a storm on Sept. 6. A microburst removed about 40 feet of paneling from the roof and left the gym exposed.
Temporary roofing paper has been applied to the section of missing roof. School District Maintenance Director Bob Williams said at the meeting he was not satisfied with the roofing paper, noting the paper won’t hold up in cold weather with precipitation.