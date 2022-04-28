A $1,500 donation from the Challis Classy Chassis car club is helping Challis High School vo-ag students learn to grow vegetables and flowers from seeds in the campus greenhouse.
Car club members donated proceeds from sales of T-shirts and fees assessed for the fun run held during last summer’s car show to the high schoolers. Car club members and vo-ag students have worked together on other projects in the past, club member Connie Sugden said. One year students built picnic tables for the park, which are used during the show as well as other times by park visitors, and a few years later students refinished those tables, she said.
The car club also awards a $500 scholarship to a student who plans to work in the automotive industry. Members believe it’s important to support youth and especially want to encourage youths to pursue jobs in vo-tech fields, Sugden said, and maybe bring their skills back to Challis.
The donation helped pay for the $300 of seeds students bought to plant in early March, teacher Alton Arnold said. Money also went toward the purchase of potting soil, pots and four sets of grow lights for the classroom where seeds are coaxed into sprouting. Before this spring, there was just one set of grow lights, Arnold said, not enough to get the seedlings big enough to sell before summer break.
Once the plants grow big enough under the grow lights, they’re transplanted into bigger pots and taken to the greenhouse where they can continue growing, he said.
Some of the donation also helped pay for an electrician to make repairs in the greenhouse.
Arnold estimated 75 percent of this year’s seeds sprouted. Students are finding it harder to get the flower seeds to sprout and grow. But they are still preparing hanging baskets of flowers which they’ll sell in time for Mother’s Day gifts. Vegetables and herbs will be sold in a spring sale, too. Money from the sales is plowed back into vo-ag programs, Arnold said, with repairs to the two greenhouses and filling the propane tanks to heat them at the top of the list.
The teens ended up planting relatively traditional items this spring — herbs, lettuce, cucumbers tomatoes, corn, peppers, beans, peas. They favored basil, parsley, mint, thyme and oregano on the herb side.
But “some people had crazy ideas,” Arnold said. The students chimed in that they desperately wanted to grow Venus flytraps, but realized even the toasty greenhouse doesn’t provide an adequate tropical climate for that plant.
Kanyon Hohnstein wished the greenhouse was more humid so they could grow banana trees as their counterparts at Mackay High School are able to do in their tropical greenhouse. Maybe someday, Arnold said.
Hohnstein has challenged his classmates to an eating contest once the ghost pepper seeds he planted grow and generate those spicy peppers, which are ranked as the world’s hottest chili peppers. About a half-dozen classmates — all boys by the way — said they’ll take him up on his challenge.
Garrett Hill is more focused on flowers and his zinnias look ready to bloom soon. Hill has gardened before. Last summer his grandmother had a plot in the community garden and he helped her grow vegetables and herbs, getting bitten by the gardening bug, so to speak.
Hohnstein was surprised to learn how long it takes for a seed to sprout. In the class he’s learned watering techniques, which he wasn’t aware of prior to taking the greenhouse class.
Kale Andrus said his mom Amber Smith grows herbs, fruit and vegetables and uses some of her bounty to make lip balm and ointments. He’s helped raise some of the herbs and planted plenty of mint and peppermint this spring to perhaps make his own balms.
Arnold said sale dates for the Mother’s Day flowers and the herb and veggie sales haven’t been hammered out.