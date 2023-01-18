SALMON—A cracked foundation. Collapsing sewer lines. Outdoor food storage.
These are just a few of the problems at Salmon’s Pioneer Elementary School, which was built about 70 years ago.
“It is quite atrocious,” said Troy Easterday, the superintendent of Salmon School District.
Renovating the school could cost as much as $2 million, Easterday estimated. But in a community that has an extraordinary 0-12 record of failed bond measures since 2006, ballot measures cannot be counted on for major upgrades or a new elementary.
Salmon is one of many Idaho school districts that has struggled to get voter approval to sell bonds to pay for school improvements. Nearly half of all bond proposals have failed in the past 23 years. As the Legislature gears up and education committees plan to address school facilities needs, school districts are hoping politicians will come to their aid with a new infrastructure bill and surplus funds earmarked for public school buildings.
At the same time, local taxpayers will shell out a record-breaking $596.1 million to support local education via bonds and levies. But the funds still seem to fall short, partly because districts rely on bond revenue for major upgrades and construction, and those don’t reliably pass.
In Idaho, a ⅔ supermajority of voters must say yes before a bond issue is approved. That’s one of the highest thresholds in the nation. Since 2000, Idaho voters have approved only 52 percent of proposed bond measures.
For now, Salmon is doing its best with what it has. The school nutrition staff trudges outside to get food stored in an outdoor shed or freezer, even when temperatures dip into the negatives. Sewage backs up into a crawl space beneath Pioneer Elementary. And the cracked foundation holds together, for now.
“The current state of the elementary facilities are, well, we’re able to hold classes, let’s put it that way,” Easterday said.
The elementary school is so small that only K-3 students fit inside. Fourth and fifth graders take classes in on-site portables, and grades 6-12 are housed in Salmon Junior Senior High School. A middle school was shuttered in 2013 because state-required updates were too expensive and student enrollment was declining. That building remains too costly to renovate and sits empty.
For now, Easterday is turning to the community for guidance on next steps. He’s created a needs assessment committee, of local parents and community members, to take a look at Salmon’s facilities and consider how to improve them in the next three to five years.
Amy Fealko, a local parent, is one of the committee members.
“If I don’t get involved, who will?” she said.
Fealko remembers moving to Salmon in 2006. The school district was seeking approval for a bond issue that year. She was excited, and figured that by the time she had kids, they’d have a new school. But 16 years later, that’s not the case. She has a sixth- and eighth-grader who attend the junior senior high school, though she would prefer her children be in a separate middle school instead of mixed in with the high school students.
When it comes to feedback like that, Easterday said he’s ready to listen. He’s willing to play “the long game” if needed.
“I’m going to rely on what my community says,” Easterday said. “If the community’s not willing to support or back (a bond), then there’s no need to waste the time and money … If this takes five years to get everyone on board, then it will take five years and let’s make it happen then.”
He said the district will likely seek a renewal of its supplemental levy this spring.
Salmon last asked voters to approve a bond issue in 2019, but the $25.6 million ask failed with 58 percent approval. Easterday gives two reasons for Salmon’s history of failed bond measures. First, residents are proud of the existing schools’ history, and are reluctant to shut them down. “And there’s definitely nothing wrong with that,” he said.
Another factor is Lemhi County’s high poverty rate. In today’s economy, many families in Salmon can’t afford higher taxes.
Chuck Overacker, the Salmon school board chairman, was born and raised in Salmon and has a strong sense of the community. He says bond requests fail for many reasons including that most of Lemhi County is public land, so there’s a low tax base, Salmon used to have five sawmills, which generated revenue and jobs, but those are all gone. Overacker said there’s farming, ranching and tourism in Salmon, but very little industry otherwise. Salmon has become a retirement community, made up of people who no longer have children. And, Salmon is in one of Idaho’s lowest taxing districts, so it attracts people who move there for the minimal taxes. People in Salmon tend to be high or low income, with few in the middle, he said.
That said, the community does support the district. Voters have passed levies and community members recently donated their time and money to help build a rec center for students.
Even so, there’s major work to be done at the elementary school.
“We keep putting Band-Aids on Band-Aids on Band-Aids,” Overacker said.
“Something has to change,” Easterday said. “When it’s going to change, I’m not sure.”
Easterday is pinning some of his hopes on the Legislature. Maybe this session, lawmakers will come up with an infrastructure bill to help communities like Salmon. “They need to take a hard look,” Easterday said, adding that the state is sitting on a surplus and should invest some of those funds in school facilities.
Overacker said he would love to see a surplus fund set up that school districts like Salmon could apply to get grant money or to borrow at low-interest rates. But he’s skeptical. “I have talked to my (legislator) until I’m blue in the face and gotten nowhere,” he said.
Lowering the bond threshold to a 60 percent required majority would help, too, Easterday said.
