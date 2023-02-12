Some Challis FFA members are headed to the World Ag Expo in Tulare, California, next week, after the school board approved their trip.

FFA Adviser Alton Arnold told board members about the trip at the January school board meeting. Arnold said at that time 14 students were interested in participating, but it was unlikely all would be able to attend because of conflicts with sports or other programs. Plans call for traveling on a Mackay school district bus with FFAers from Mackay and Malad.


