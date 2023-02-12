Some Challis FFA members are headed to the World Ag Expo in Tulare, California, next week, after the school board approved their trip.
FFA Adviser Alton Arnold told board members about the trip at the January school board meeting. Arnold said at that time 14 students were interested in participating, but it was unlikely all would be able to attend because of conflicts with sports or other programs. Plans call for traveling on a Mackay school district bus with FFAers from Mackay and Malad.
Students leave Challis Monday, Feb. 13 and return home on Saturday, Feb. 18, Arnold said. The ag expo is a one-day event, on Wednesday, Feb. 15. “All sorts of ag” displays are expected at the 80-acre expo site, he said. Other ag tours are planned along the route in Nevada and California, he said, including a tour of an orange grove and possibly of nut farms. A stop at the Ronald Reagan Library is also planned.
Arnold said the trip will allow students to see different types of ag than exist in Custer County.
The per person cost for trip is $375, Arnold said. Students are raising money for the trip by selling welded items they create and they’ll hold an auction at their banquet later this year.
School board members also heard an update on bus purchases from Transportation Director Blain Aldous at their January meeting.
The district has ordered a new activity bus, but continuing supply chain delays mean that bus won’t arrive in Challis until August, Aldous said. Those delays are “discouraging and disheartening,” he said. That bus will replace a 19-year-old travel bus.
He told trustees he’s moving forward to order a new mini-bus that can hold 28 to 30 passengers. That bus should arrive in Challis by May and will be used on the Pahsimeroi route. The bus currently used on that route just turned over 200,000 miles, Aldous said.
Board members had previously approved the bus purchases and included the money in the budget, but Aldous wanted them to know the status of the orders and prices. Mini-buses now cost around $102,000, compared to $69,000 in 2011 and big buses are about $170,000 now, up from $106,000 in 2016, Aldous said.
Price increases and lengthy delivery times for buses prompted Aldous to gather information about used buses for sale. He said there are low-mileage buses for good prices that he’ll keep an eye on for any future bus purchases.
“With these delays we might want to think about used buses in the future, depending on supply and demand,” Aldous said.
Superintendent Lani Rembelski told trustees that district personnel are getting ready for the March 14 election during which voters will be asked to approve a levy for the district. She asked them to think about whether they wanted to conduct any public meetings to share information about the ballot question. No public meetings were held prior to the levy vote in 2021, but meetings were conducted before the 2019 election, she said.
“The town halls haven’t been super successful,” Trustee Janiel Parkinson said.
