FFA members from Mackay, Challis, Grace, Highland, Aberdeen and Murtaugh traveled together to the national FFA convention in Indianapolis. One of their first stops was to see Devils Tower National Monument in eastern Wyoming.
FFA members from Mackay, Challis, Murtaugh, Aberdeen, Grace and Highland high schools traveled together to the national FFA convention in Indianapolis and did plenty of sightseeing along the way on the 11-day trip.
Students left Oct. 21 and traveled to Cody, Wyoming. The following day they toured the Buffalo Bill Center of the West before traveling east across Wyoming to see Devils Tower National Monument near the Wyoming-South Dakota border. On Oct. 23 students left Custer, South Dakota, and spent the day at Mount Rushmore and Badlands National Park. Saturday evening they joined the Wall, South Dakota, FFAers for a social.
A pheasant farm tour started Oct. 24 for the teens. More than 400,000 birds are raised there each year, according to Mackay FFA chapter reporter Austyn Wasylow. Next up were stops at a Belgian horse farm and the Stensland Family Farms dairy. Students toured a Winnebago factory on Oct. 25 and walked along a portion of the Mississippi River to the Cargill elevator where they learned how grain is moved in the Midwest, Wasylow said.
Oct. 26 saw the youths visiting Lincoln Park Zoo, the Chicago Botanic Garden and the Chicago bean sculpture before eating dinner at Navy Pier.
The group arrived in Indianapolis for the two-day convention on Oct. 27.
From Indianapolis they headed to Nashville on Oct. 29 and attended the Grand Ole Opry.
The bus started back to Idaho on Oct. 30 and students visited the St. Louis City Museum. On Oct. 31 they ate bison burgers and learned about bison at the Watertown, Nebraska, bison ranch. Students arrived home on Nov. 1.