Serving Challis School District students healthy, tasty meals this year has been riddled with frustrations, according to district Food Service Director Sara Jones.
In a presentation to school board members Nov. 10, Jones recounted how the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent supply-chain interruptions have affected school meals.
“Every week there’s been some issue,” Jones said. Jones showed board members the issue of that week — one of many smashed hamburger buns that were not fit to be served. Damaged goods is a consequence of the supply-chain stall, according to Jones. Factories can’t send out food items as fast as they once could, due to working at limited capacity. Food has been arriving late, often smashed, stale or near expiring. Either that, or it arrives partially frozen, like a recent lettuce delivery.
Jones said she and her staff save what’s edible and throw out the rest. It’s been a particular problem with fresh fruit. Fruit vendors have been delivering two to four days late, Jones said, by which time the fruit is borderline edible. Jones has used different vendors, but finding firms that will deliver to Challis has been a challenge.
Similar to outlying districts in Mackay, Arco and Salmon, Jones said hauling perishable food to Challis is expensive. Vendors sometimes need convincing to not only deliver here, but to deliver regularly, Jones said. She found a produce vendor who wanted to deliver fresh vegetables twice a month.
Jones said it was tough to get them to agree to deliver once a week, which is what the district requires.
The cost of materials and supplies has also gone up, Jones told board members. Whereas a case of latex gloves cost less than $20 last year, they cost between $90 and $120 this year.
“Everything has skyrocketed,” she said.
All of this is negatively affects students, Jones said, most of who already have a compromised mealtime experience because of physical distancing standards in the cafeteria. Because students can’t self-serve, food service staff have to hand everything out, from food to milk to utensils, Jones said. This adds to the time it takes her staff to serve, which Jones said means more work for them and less time for students to eat.
“Some of them get through and only have seven minutes to eat,” Jones said, speaking in particular of the large seventh- and eighth-grade classes.
The one good thing about this experience has been her staff, Jones said, who have picked up the slack. They’ve responded well to increased restrictions and have been willing to put in extra work, she said. If board members took away one thing from her presentation, Jones said it’s that “my staff deserves the kudos.”
During the public board meeting, only four people wore face coverings. Challis schools Superintendent Lani Rembelski, Trustee Janiel Parkinson and district employee Shawna Getty covered their faces as did one person in the audience. Custer County was at minimal risk of spreading COVID-19 at the time of the meeting, but health experts say masks should be worn in public settings during the coronavirus pandemic.