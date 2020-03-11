Challis second-graders were joined by members of the Leah O’Keefe chapter of the National Honor Society for Read Across America events on Feb. 27.
Tessa Gregory, NHS president at Challis High School, told the elementary students about the honor society. The younger students were encouraged by the teens to work hard in school, read a lot and always do their best.
NHS members led the younger children through five activities — a reading cave where they read Seuss books by flashlight; an origami bookmark station; a green eggs and ham station where rhyming words were matched; games of tic-tac-toe; and a quiz bowl geared to second-graders.
As it is most years, the favorite station was the oobleck stop, where students played with the messy, fun substance that’s the topic of Dr. Seuss’s book “Bartholomew and the Oobleck.”
Each elementary student received a Dr. Seuss-themed pencil and a Dr. Seuss book.