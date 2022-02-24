While their mouths didn’t quite drop open, Challis school board members were clearly surprised, and disappointed, to see a price tag of $22.3 million to build an auditorium, auxiliary gym, parking lot and classrooms at the high school.
As school officials continue their conversations about a proposal that they sell the middle school building on Main street to an asset management company in Ohio, Superintendent Lani Rembelski gathered costs estimates for an addition in Challis and an addition to the Stanley School. The Stanley project has an estimated price tag of $906,905.
Board members haven’t made any decision about whether to sell the building that is no longer used as a school but is rented to the Bureau of Land Management. Nor have they set a price if they do sell it. Nor have they said they will build anything new. It’s all in the discussion stage, still, as it has been since last summer.
While the middle school classrooms aren’t used by the school district, the auditorium in the building is used by the district and for some community events. Next door to the middle school is the old gym, which is regularly used for school functions. As school officials have tossed around the idea of selling the middle school, they acknowledged that the sale of the old gym should also be on the table.
Rembelski told board members there “is no way” the sale of the district’s Main street property could generate $22 million to cover costs of expansion at the high school. More realistic would be the expansion at Stanley, where she said she was certain parents and people would help out with any project. Discussion of some expansion at Stanley began late last year at a public meeting about the possible building sale. Some Stanley residents asked about expanding the school to accommodate high school students. The Stanley School is now open to students in grades K-8. High school students must attend school in another town.
“If they bought it for what they said, we might be able to build a parking lot,” Trustee Janiel Parkinson said of selling the middle school.
She was referring to last summer’s request from Peter Liebman with Boyd Watterson Asset Management that the school district sell that company the middle school. That firm owns buildings and rents office space in them to government entities. The BLM has leased space from the school district since 2017 after its former office building burned. The BLM pays the school district $70,000 a year in rent. The BLM has made some upgrades to the property, but pending are an estimated $1 million of renovations the entity says are needed. As the owner of the building, the school district would have to pay for that work. Previously board Chairman Brett Plummer said paying for those renovations would not be fiscally responsible.
Plummer acknowledged that building costs are high now, because of the coronavirus pandemic. But, he said, there’s no way the district could proceed without voters approving a bond sale to pay for any possible building expansion.
“There’s no way we can afford this,” Plummer said. “I figured it would be expensive, but not this expensive.
Trustee Trish Farr wondered how the gym alone could cost so much — estimated at $7.68 million. She pointed out that the new facility just built in Salmon cost $5 million. It includes two gyms, with two basketball courts in the main gym, a weight room, a wrestling room and a cardio room, along with locker rooms.
“Had Salmon not just built their gym,” the comparison wouldn’t be as easy, Farr said, questioning why the Challis cost was so much higher.
The cost breakdown for the high school project includes a 360-seat auxiliary gym addition at $7.68 million, $8.65 million for a 330-seat auditorium, $4.78 million for four additional classrooms, $710,775 to remodel two classrooms and $489,150 to build another parking lot with 45 spaces.
In Stanley, the plans show two new classrooms, remodeling to create two storage rooms and two restrooms and an addition for a bus barn and a site to house the cell and television equipment that is on school property.
School officials have held two public hearings and solicited input from the public about possibly selling the building. No one from the public attended one of the public hearings and the other hearing drew just eight audience members.
Board members didn’t indicate what might be next in the discussion. After the board meeting Plummer said he wasn’t sure what, if any, action the board would take next.