A bill calling for members of the Idaho State Board of Education to be elected has failed in the Idaho House of Representatives.
It was the third rendition of the bill this session. House Bill 293 called for partisan elections of seven education board members, who today are appointed by the governor. The bill would have split Idaho into seven regional districts with one board member from each district. Board members would have been paid a $12,000 annual stipend.
The state superintendent of public instruction would have chaired the board and served as secretary under the proposed bill.
Bill sponsor Rep. Joe Alfieri, R-Coeur d’Alene, said the intent was to boost regional representation on the board. Currently, four of the seven appointed members live in Boise.
But lawmakers from across the state pushed back last week. Opponents found a laundry list of problems with the bill. Some said it would present an unwarranted precedent for other state boards and commissions and others said the education board shouldn’t be elected, let alone partisan.
“I think this is one of those boards where you want to have credentials and ability, and not campaign finance, campaign fundraising and politics,” said Rep. Steve Berch, D-Boise.
Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, said the bill was poorly written. Designating the state superintendent as the chairman and secretary of the board, he said, would add an unneeded burden.
“I want people to consider what they’re asking of the superintendent of public instruction, who the people elected — and not for that purpose,” Clow said.
Supporters echoed Alfieri’s concerns about representation. Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, fired back at Boise representatives who voiced opposition to HB 293. “Consider the representation of the rest of the state,” said Scott.
