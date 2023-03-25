A bill calling for members of the Idaho State Board of Education to be elected has failed in the Idaho House of Representatives.

It was the third rendition of the bill this session. House Bill 293 called for partisan elections of seven education board members, who today are appointed by the governor. The bill would have split Idaho into seven regional districts with one board member from each district. Board members would have been paid a $12,000 annual stipend.


