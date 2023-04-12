The Idaho Senate voted to create Idaho Launch, a multimillion-dollar postsecondary career incentives plan.

The companion bills would allow high school graduates to receive up to $8,000 to attend community college, pursue a career-technical education certificate or complete workforce training. The program carries an annual price tag of up to $80 million.


