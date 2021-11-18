Jeremy Hampton was appointed to the Mackay school board to represent Zone 5 through the end of the year.
Hampton replaces Bryce Woodbury, who died Sept. 24. The trustee position will be open again in January, Superintendent Susan Buescher said. The vacancy will be advertised and school board members will appoint a board member.
Woodbury filed for re-election to the school board before he died and was unopposed in his bid for a four-year term. Because the filing deadlines had passed, no one else could file and appear on the Nov. 2 ballot. When someone is appointed to fill an incomplete term, the appointee holds office only until the original position would have expired. In this case, that was Dec. 31.
Hampton plans to apply again to be appointed to the board. He said he has wanted to be on the school board for a long time. If he remains on the board, Hampton said he will promote youth development in Mackay by taking advantage of stimulus funding available for schools. As part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government has released funds to get students on track from virus interruptions. If the funds are available, it makes sense to use them for the betterment of Mackay students, he said.
Hampton said he applied for the board because small communities like Mackay rely on people stepping up. When a person lives in a rural area they can either be a help or a hindrance, he believes.