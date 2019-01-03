Challis school board members are to consider asking voters for a supplemental levy during their Wednesday, Jan. 9 meeting.
The meeting begins at 4:30 p.m. at the elementary school. It's open to the public.
Board members are also to consider taking action on a field trip request for fifth-graders, a new baseball field and student council issues.
Since it's the first meeting of the new calendar year, trustees elect and appoint board officers, establish their meeting dates for the year and appoint school leaders to represent the district on various boards.