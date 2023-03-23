Few voters chose to cast ballots in the March 14 school levy election in Challis.
But the majority of voters who did vote agreed to pay more in property taxes to help fund the Challis School District.
Just 389 of the 2,076 eligible voters voted last week, reflecting an 18.5 percent voter turnout. Of that, 269 voters said yes to the request to pay property taxes for the next two years to support a $700,000 per year supplemental levy for the schools. The other 120 voters said no to the request.
The highest percentage of Custer County voters who cast ballots live in the Sunol precinct. Some 29 people there voted, for a 37 percent voter turnout. In the Round Valley 2 precinct, 68 ballots were cast, translating to 18 percent voter turnout. In the Challis precinct, the 101 voters who voted represented a 16.7 percent voter turnout.
Turnout in Stanley equaled 13.2 percent, with 31 ballots cast. The 19 Clayton voters equaled a 12 percent voter turnout. The lowest percentage turnout was in the Round Valley 1 precinct where 55 voters, 10.1 percent, cast ballots.
A total of 42 people cast absentee ballots. Those voters could live in any of the precincts.
The 39 voters who live in the Lemhi County portion of the Challis school district who voted last week equate to a 47.6 percent voter turnout. That is the Pahsimeroi precinct.
