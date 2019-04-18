Mackay High School has been awarded a $2,000 Northwest Farm Credit Services rural community grant for the cold water fish facility at the school.
A 1,100-square-foot facility is being constructed to allow students to partner with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game to raise thousands of fish, Mackay High School ag teacher and FFA adviser Trent Van Leuven said. He expects his students to learn about feed efficiency, rate of gain and husbandry as they help stock local and state waters.
Northwest Farm Credit Services helps rural communities succeed, according to a news release from the cooperative. So far this year, it has committed more than $91,000 to 75 projects in communities across Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington. Since the program’s inception in 2007, it has awarded 1,067 grants totaling more than $1.85 million.
The next rural grant deadline is June 1. To find out how to apply and get more information, go to northwestfcs.com/Stewardship/Rural-Communities.