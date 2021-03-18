Mackay school board members will review prices for split-seat and bench-seat buses next month after authorizing Transportation Supervisor Mike Winters to get prices for both.
Superintendent Susan Buescher explained outside the March 8 board meeting that a new bus is purchased every two years. Board members first review specifications, including passenger size and price with the transportation supervisor.
Winters said a split-seat bus would cost about $43 more per seat than a bus with bench seats. Split seats are more comfortable for passengers, he said.
In a separate interview, Winters explained when safety officials rate bus seats, they say three people can share one bench while two people can sit in split seats. Three to a bench seat is fine for the younger students, but Winters said most children, teens and adults are more comfortable when it’s just two people to a seat.
Winters said he doesn’t have a preference for either. As long as they meet safety standards, either will do, he said.
Winters asked board members if they wanted the added safety measure of seat belts in the new bus. Some states require seat belts in school buses, although not Idaho.
Winters and school board members met in person, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, people who didn’t want to physically attend the public meeting could attend via Zoom.