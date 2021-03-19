Mackay students graduating in 2025 will need 54 credits, as opposed to 48, and more foreign language classes after school board members adopted new graduation requirements at a March 8 meeting.
“I think it’s a little too easy,” Principal Stephanie Green said before the vote. “We need a little more rigor.”
Green explained most Idaho schools require between 52 and 56 credits for graduation. How Mackay dropped to 48 Green doesn’t know, but she said it is a detriment for Mackay students. Board members voted to add two credits of history, two of math and a senior seminar for two credits to the graduation requirement list. Also, at Green’s suggestion, board members agreed to require foreign language classes to graduate.
Green suggested Spanish, but she said any foreign language will do. Spanish would be best, she said, because Spanish 1 became a graduation requirement for Mackay eighth-grade students this year. By the time they’re ready to graduate in 2025, Green said the eighth-graders will also have taken Spanish 2 and 3.
Green suggested increasing graduation requirements because she observed seniors had too much down time. By the time they reach their final year of high school, Green said most students have their graduation requirements nearly finished. This prompts them to take easy classes to fill out their schedule. Green mentioned several Mackay seniors in the Idaho Digital Learning Alliance keyboarding class are in this situation.
“They finish a unit in a day and sit there and do nothing for three weeks,” Green said of the keyboarding students.
Green’s son, Chase, a senior, noticed this problem, she said. Despite the fact he still shows up for the full day of school, Chase technically needs to be on campus for three hours this year to graduate.
Green and board members met in person to discuss this issue. People could participate in the meeting via Zoom.