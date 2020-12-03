Because singing has the potential to spread the coronavirus even more than normal speech, Mackay Elementary School music teacher Michelle Peterson said she and her students had to get creative to put on the annual Christmas concert.
“I looked at what we did for Veterans Day and thought, hey, that could work for Christmas,” Peterson said. Mackay students created patriotic posters and posted a video showing them off on the elementary school’s Facebook page instead of performing their usual program on Veterans Day.
Peterson went to Mackay Principal Stephanie Green with the idea of creating a remote music video featuring students. Green loved the idea.
Although she’s still ironing out the details, Peterson said the plan is to film each elementary class as they perform Christmas-themed songs. The performances will be edited into one video and uploaded to Facebook. She’s still deciding whether to use Facebook Live, but Peterson said the final video will be uploaded the week before Christmas break, which begins Thursday, Dec. 17.
Because the State Department of Education discourages singing in classrooms due to the pandemic, Peterson said this year’s performance will be instrument-based. In the past 14 years of teaching music in Mackay, Peterson said she’s received grants to buy boomwhackers and other lesser-known instruments. Combined with children’s tendency to love fun and strange instruments, this will make for an interesting show, she said.
For example, Peterson said first-grade students will use drums and bells in conjunction with a recording to perform the Nutcracker Suite.
“We just wanted to give the kids a chance to perform,” Peterson said. “They’re excited about it.”
Being consistently creative has been difficult this semester, Peterson said. Music classes are discouraged because when people sing, the water droplets that come out of their mouths are projected more than when people speak. The droplets are the main way the coronavirus has spread, and Peterson said singing in groups multiplies the problem.
Considering herself lucky to have small classes in a big music room, Peterson said distancing her students and using more instruments in her lessons are means to an end. Students learn teamwork and collaboration through performing music together, she said. If having to upload their hard work online instead of presenting it on a stage is what it takes to get students to perform, then so be it, she said.