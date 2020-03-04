Mackay FFA members hosted community members at a Feb. 20 breakfast during National FFA Week.
Freshman FFA members spent the week preparing for the breakfast and arrived at the school at 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 20 to get things going. It’s been a Mackay tradition for about 30 years.
More than 250 people attended, 50 more than the FFAers had expected. Diners were served eggs, sausage, hash browns and pancakes. Elementary students created the placemats as part of the FFA poster contest.
Freshman Lafe Gamett said it was a great experience.
“I hope that everyone enjoyed it,” he said.