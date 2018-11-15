With all the opportunities that the Mackay FFA offers students, one of the most interesting and fun is the annual 11-day bus trip to the National FFA convention.
Every year Mackay FFA members travel around the country on agricultural tours and visit other FFA chapters to learn more about all the countless opportunities in agriculture. This year the National FFA convention was held in Indianapolis.
Students on this year’s trip were able to visit a cotton farm, go to the Grand Ole Opry and listen to President Trump. This is one of the immense beauties of the National FFA convention – students get to experience many events and activities they would never get to experience in such a small community. Students also learn a lot about leadership and even get to see the national FFA officer elections.
Something very interesting about the National FFA convention is actually the number of booths in the career expo. Mackay FFA member Rylen Wilkie recalls observing an electrical flow booth experiment where he was able to use switchboards to see different electrical currents. Other booths at the expo included “Wipeout” and even Ford models.