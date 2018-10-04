Every September the Mackay FFA chapter's citizenship committee organizes a highway cleanup.
Each FFA member has the opportunity to go out and have a good time cleaning up along the highway. FFA members begin at the south edge of town in the morning and by the end of the day have cleaned 1.5 miles to the north edge of the city.
This year FFAers picked up enough trash to fill 12 big orange trash bags. The bags are left on the side of the highway for workers with the Idaho Transportation Department to pick up.
"The highway cleanup was fun because you are doing something to help the environment," FFA member Sereck Peterson said. "Cleaning the highway is an excellent way to give back. This event really helps us bond more with our fellow classmates by telling stories and just having a great time."