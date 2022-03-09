Voters in the Mackay School District approved two tax levies in Tuesday's election, according to the unofficial election results.
A total of 239 ballots were cast in the district that includes parts of both Custer and Butte counties.
At least 55 percent of the voters had to approve the district's plant facilities reserve fund. That measure garnered the support of 61 percent of the voters. One voter didn't vote on that question, meaning a total of 147 voters said yes to the question while 91 voters opposed it. The 55 percent mark would have required at least 131 yes votes. The measure was supported by the more voters in every precinct than opposed it.
The plant facilities tax is in place for five years, with a different amount of taxes to be collected each year. The total amount to be collected during the five years is $748,664.
The second levy question, which asked voters to pay additional taxes for a supplemental maintenance and operations levy, was also approved by voters. A total of 150 voters said yes to paying a total of $150,000 over two years -- split evenly each year. The other 89 voters opposed the plan.
Mackay schools Superintendent Susan Buescher Wednesday morning shared her gratitude with district voters.
"I thank the patrons for their support of Mackay schools," she said. "We know they have a lot of demands on their money." With rising property values, people are paying more in property taxes to all taxing districts, she said. While inflation is increasing, most people's wages are not, Buescher pointed out.
Generally Mackay voters aren't asked to approve both levies in the same year, Buescher said, but that's how the timing worked this year. "I was nervous because we were asking for both," she said. Coupled with inaccurate information about the dollar amounts of the levies reported both in Idaho Ed News and on Local News 8, she worried voters would think the ask was too big. Buescher contacted both those news outlets to have the incorrect information corrected, but it had been put out there, she said.
School district officials will proceed with work on the heating system in the elementary building soon, now that the levies were approved, Buescher said. Tentative plans call for having that work done this summer. The school buildings have a long list of maintenance needs, she said, and the tax money will help district officials whittle the list down.